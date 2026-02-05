Douglas City Council leader Devon Watson has highlighted a simple but effective act of community kindness that has been quietly running throughout the colder months.
The council has been operating a coat-sharing programme at Douglas City Library during autumn and winter, inviting members of the public to donate a coat or take one, no questions asked.
Mr Watson shared a video of the initiative online, showing a rail stocked with coats of all shapes and sizes, along with hats and gloves, ready to help anyone stay warm during the winter.
He said: ‘The community has really pulled together to make this a success. If you need a coat, come take one; if you have a spare coat, come leave one, no questions asked. It’s really important that nobody is left cold in the winter.’
The scheme has already supported dozens of people over the past few months, and Mr Watson encouraged others to get involved.
‘If you want to participate, come down to Douglas City Library. We’d be grateful to have you be part of this great programme,’ he added.
The initiative also serves as a reminder that Douglas City Library is about more than just books.
Mr Watson described it as a hub of ‘community solidarity’, emphasising the role the library can play in supporting vulnerable residents during the colder months.
This coat-sharing programme is just one of several projects the council leader is working on to foster community support and resilience.
Residents can find out more by contacting Mr Watson directly through his Facebook page, Devon Watson – Douglas Councillor.
Since the launch of this scheme, reports have emerged of similar initiatives popping up elsewhere in the island.