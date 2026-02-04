St John Ambulance Isle of Man has launched its new ‘Adopt an Ambulance’ scheme, an initiative designed to ensure that the organisation’s fleet remains road-ready and capable of serving the community.
A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘From providing life-saving first aid cover at public events to operating essential patient transport services and acting as a first aid unit when needed, the fleet is essential to the charity’s operations.
‘However, maintaining a modern fleet of emergency vehicles in the island comes with significant costs.
‘For St John Ambulance, a reliable vehicle is a critical factor in delivering care. The “Adopt an Ambulance” campaign seeks to raise essential funds to cover ongoing preventative maintenance, emergency repairs, stock replenishment and rising fuel costs.
‘These contributions ensure that when the call for help comes, volunteers can reach the public safely, efficiently, and without delay.’
The charity is inviting local businesses and private donors to support the initiative through the below donation tiers:
- Corporate Donors (£3,000 for two years): Businesses can secure a high-visibility partnership, featuring their company logo prominently on a dedicated vehicle’s livery.
- Private Donors (£500 or £1,000 for one year): Individual supporters will be recognised for their generosity with their names displayed on a dedicated commemorative plaque within St John Ambulance HQ.
Caitlin Bradley head of the organisation’s fundraising team added: ‘We’re really excited to launch our Adopt an Ambulance scheme as it gives our donors a visible stake in the work we do, and it’s a wonderful opportunity for people to see their generosity translated into miles on the road and life-saving care provided directly to our community.
‘While we appreciate every donation that comes through our doors, this new scheme helps us build a closer connection with our supporters.’
To find out more, go online to sja.org.im/adopt-an-ambulance, call 674387 or email [email protected].