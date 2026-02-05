The island’s native language and status as the world’s first whole-nation UNESCO Biosphere Reserve were highlighted at the recent Celtic Forum in Scotland.
It was the first time representatives from the Isle of Man have attended the forum, which brings together Celtic regions to collaborate on shared interests.
The Forum was created through a memorandum of understanding between participating Celtic regions following the Rennes Declaration in 2023.
This year’s discussions focused on native languages, cultural exchange, and the value of cultural heritage in supporting identity, wellbeing, and community resilience.
Minister for Education, Sport and Culture Daphne Caine represented the island alongside senior representatives from Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Cornwall, Brittany and Galicia.
She said: ‘It was inspiring to meet representatives from Celtic nations near and far.
‘Native languages were central to the discussions, and I was pleased to share how the Year of the Manx Language will spark new artistic projects and encourage more people across the island to learn more.’
During the forum, Minister Caine highlighted how Manx Gaelic, which has undergone a significant revival in recent years, now has more than 2,000 speakers.
Blein ny Gaelgey, the Year of the Manx Language, forms part of the Manx Language Strategy, which aims to grow the number of speakers to 5,000 by 2032.
Education and youth engagement were central to discussions, with delegates exploring school exchanges to support language learning and cultural understanding.
The creative industries, including film and screen production, were also highlighted, with more than 100 productions filmed in the island and recent international success for Manx-based projects.
Celtic partners are set to visit the Villa Marina in April for the Interceltic Business Forum, building on Glasgow discussions and exploring shared economic opportunities.