Douglas North MHKs say they are still awaiting a response from Douglas Council about the Ballanard Road playing field, six weeks after sending a letter.
David Ashford and John Wannenburgh have asked the local authority for timelines on tree replanting and whether there are still plans to use the site as a building compound to support refurbishment work in the Willaston estate.
The council recently felled 39 trees in the area and began a replanting scheme, but the MHKs say a lack of communication with residents is causing ‘angst’.
Mr Ashford said there are concerns about ‘reinstatement works’ following the tree felling, including large rocks, glass and rubbish found in the topsoil.
He and Mr Wannenburgh believe the playing field is vital to the community and one of very few green spaces available in the area.
‘The space has been there basically since the Willaston estate was established in the late 1940s and it’s well used,’ Mr Ashford said.
‘We wrote to Councillor Devon Watson on March 3, where we asked six specific questions about the site, including when reseeding would take place, how the trees would be removed and how they would be replaced.
‘We want to know the intention for the area, yet we’ve still had no response.’
‘I appreciate the work of local MHKs and have no interest in a he-said-she-said manufactured controversy around election time.
‘The relevant committee chair has been in regular contact with the local community and has provided the same information to all who have got in touch.
‘In positive news, the trees and fencing are now installed and grass has been reseeded. We have some final bits to clear up but are glad this matter is now largely resolved.’