Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Dr Martin Gliniecki, head of the Soldiers and Aviators Scripture Readers Association (SASRA), will be on the Island from Tuesday, May 5, meeting members of the community and speaking at a series of church services.
During his long military career with the Royal Logistic Corps, Dr Gliniecki specialised in engineering and bomb disposal, serving in Afghanistan, Iraq, Bosnia, Kosovo, and Northern Ireland, where he was awarded the Queen’s Gallantry Medal for bomb disposal duties.
After retiring from the British Army, he joined the Civil Service and spent his most recent time in the Ministry of Defence.
He became a Christian in his early thirties and has served on parochial church councils for decades.
He is currently a lay reader, member of the preaching team and Treasurer for his local church.
SASRA is a Christian organisation that provides pastoral support to members of the British Army and Royal Air Force, both in the UK and overseas.
During his visit, Dr Gliniecki will address congregations at several venues across the island.
These include Kirk Patrick on Tuesday, May 5 at 7pm, Living Hope in Port St Mary on Wednesday, May 6 at 7pm, and Bethel Church in Ramsey on Thursday, May 7 at 7.30pm.
He will also speak at St George’s Church in Douglas on Friday, May 8 at 12 noon, followed by a second event at Onchan Baptist Church later that evening at 7.30pm. The visit will conclude with a service at St Barnabas Church in Douglas on Sunday, May 10 at 10.30am.
As well as public events, Colonel Gliniecki is expected to meet individuals connected to the armed forces, including retired personnel, and young people considering a future in the services.
All events are open to the public.