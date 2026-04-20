A leadership conference bringing together speakers from business, sport and the military will be held on the Isle of Man next month.
The Conference of Human Performance, hosted by Expedition Limitless, is due to take place at the Comis Hotel on Friday, May 1.
Expedition Limitless is a fundraising initiative supporting Rebecca House Children’s Hospice and The Children’s Centre, combining events and challenges to raise money for the two charities.
The line-up includes former England rugby union player, podcaster and BBC Celebrity Traitors star Joe Marler, entrepreneur and BBC Dragon’s Den participant Hannah Saunders, and Air Vice-Marshal Mick Smeath, a former Defence Attaché in Washington DC.
The conference is CPD-accredited and will feature a programme of speaker sessions and discussions focused on performance under pressure and leadership development.
Tickets are priced at £95, with all sales matched pound-for-pound by the Zurich Foundation, doubling the funds raised.
Proceeds will support Rebecca House Children’s Hospice and The Children’s Centre as part of the wider Expedition Limitless fundraising campaign.
The campaign has already seen a team of 15 local participants complete an unsupported Arctic expedition, raising £200,000 for the two charities.
The event will run from 10.30am to 4.30pm and is aimed at professionals looking to develop leadership skills and gain practical insight from experienced speakers.
Event organiser Phil Quirk said the conference aimed to bring together the community while offering practical insights.
He said: ‘This conference is a unique opportunity for local professionals to hear directly from individuals who have performed at the highest levels in business, sport and the military.
‘We hope attendees not only find the event valuable and inspiring for their own leadership journey but also feel proud to be supporting a meaningful cause.’