The survivor of a severe and life-threatening spinal injury has praised the community spirit in the island for its support during her continued recovery.
Claire Losh, who has lived in the Isle of Man since she was nine years old, seriously injured herself in Nottingham while completing an obstacle course in June 2023 to raise money for charity.
On the final obstacle, Claire lost her balance and fell, squashing and causing permanent damage to her spine. Talking about the day of the injury, Claire said: ‘The medical team on site were amazing.
‘They took me to Nottingham Queen’s Hospital where I underwent six hours of surgery on my spine.
'After four weeks of treatment, I was then transferred to Southport Hospital to continue rehabilitation.’
Claire was extremely active before her injury, taking part in Donna Whalley’s 6am strength classes and Christian Varley’s RunStrong sessions, as well as training for the Amsterdam marathon.
She was always outdoors with her husband Damien and three children, taking part in activities such as snorkelling, kayaking, paddle boarding, orienteering and walking.
Talking about her recovery in the immediate aftermath of the incident, Claire said: ‘The early days were really tough as I had to lie down for 14 days straight, and I’ve never been very good at staying still.
‘I then had to learn to balance sitting up which felt very strange as I couldn’t feel what I was sitting on. It was like balancing on a jelly!’
Six months after the injury occurred, Claire continues to relish her recovery journey.
She said: ‘It has been a rollercoaster of emotions and challenges, but overall it is going well. I love doing the physiotherapy and challenging myself.
‘The doctors can’t say for sure how I will recover and to what extent. I have got some sensation back in my left leg and I can tense my quad (thigh muscle) but I can’t move anything below my hips.
‘I go in a standing frame for half an hour every day to help with bone density and circulation, while I also do physiotherapy and strength exercises every morning. In the new year (2024), I will be having some sessions in a hydrotherapy pool too.’
Claire has returned to the island recently after her stay in Southport Hospital, a time that she looks back on with some fondness. She said: ‘In Southport I was given some amazing opportunities and was able to have a go at paralympic ice hockey.
‘I also got to try out racing bikes alongside paralympians Hannah Cockroft and Nathan Maguire. I was due to take part in the Inter-Spinal Games at Stoke Mandeville, but unfortunately my health didn’t allow it. However, I have been invited to go next year.
‘It has been so nice coming home but also very tough adapting to a very hilly island in a wheelchair. Some funds were raised for me in hospital which went towards travel expenses but has also enabled me to purchase an electric trike attachment for my wheelchair. This has been a god send and has helped me get out and about, build up my confidence and explore the island again.’
The money raised while Claire was in Southport Hospital has not been the only fundraising attempt for her since the injury.
After returning to the island, Runstrong IoM, a club which Claire used to be a member of, held a fundraising run at the NSC on Wednesday December 13, with more than 60 runners taking part.
The run, during which the participants wore Santa hats in the spirit of Christmas, raised a total of £1,600 for Claire and her continued recovery efforts.
Talking about the event, Claire said: ‘It went really well and it was a perfect night for it, although very cold.
‘It was so lovely to go down to the track and see everyone again. They are a lovely group of people and it was a fantastic event with a great turn out.
‘I convinced my husband to take part and told him it would be a single lap of the outer track - it turned out to be five!’
The £1,600 raised from the run will go towards the renovation of Claire’s new home in Douglas, which her family are set to move into in spring this year.
The renovations put in place will look to make Claire’s home more wheelchair-accessible.
Claire said: ‘Our family home has been in Foxdale, and we loved living there as the community is amazing.
‘Unfortunately, our home is spread over four floors and not suitable for me, so I have been staying in Thie Quinney in Ramsey. The staff up there have been very welcoming and saw me through the tough transition.
‘We are now all back living together in a holiday let in Glen Maye, and then hopefully into our new house in Douglas in early 2024.
‘The funds will go towards adaptations that we need to make to our new house to make it more accessible for me. We have a long road ahead and will be looking for a building firm to complete the work early next year.’
Something that has spurred on Claire and inspired her in her recovery efforts has been the support she has received from not only her friends and family, but the general island community.
Stating that the run was the perfect example of the island’s community spirit, Claire said: ‘Since my accident people have really rallied around us and supported us.
‘People have been helping with my three children, my friend ran a marathon for me and raised money whilst doing it, another friend set up a GoFundMe page, Donna Whalley held a charity fitness class to support me, another friend did a raffle, a group of my friends from work got our house ready to sell - the list is endless!
‘My work, Hopes and Dreams Nursery, have been extremely supportive of me and my family and helping with all sorts of practical things while keeping me connected to the work I love.
‘After the accident, I was so overwhelmed with all the support from everyone at home.
‘It saw me through some tough times.
‘I loved reading everyone’s messages of support and hearing about all the fantastic things people were doing for me and to support my husband and three children. I was so lucky to have so many visitors from home.
‘When I was telling my friends in the hospital about the Isle of Man and all the amazing things people were doing for me and my family, it made me feel so grateful and lucky to live where we do.’