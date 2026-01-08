A road in Douglas is set to shut for three days later this month due to tree works in the area.
Crellin’s Hill, which goes up from Finch Road towards the Manx Museum, will shut on Monday, January 19 at 9.30am and will then be closed until Wednesday, January 21 at 3.30pm.
The description for the closure reads: ‘This is a temporary road closure and prohibition of parking to allow for tree works.’
Osborne Terrace, which runs parallel to Crellin’s Hill on the right as you come up the road, will also be closed for the duration of Monday, January 19.
This is also to allow for tree felling works to take place.