Cloudy and unsettled conditions are forecast for the island over the coming days, with wintry showers possible at times, according to the latest forecast from the Isle of Man Met Office.
Friday is expected to be cloudy with scattered showers, which could turn wintry over higher ground. Sunrise will be at 8.34am, with sunset at 4.17pm.
Saturday is forecast to start with showers before becoming drier and brighter, with sunny spells developing later in the day.
More unsettled weather is expected on Sunday, with windy conditions and outbreaks of rain. There is also the chance of hill snow initially.
Monday is forecast to be brighter, with sunny spells and isolated showers, before cloudier conditions return on Tuesday, bringing showers or longer spells of rain.