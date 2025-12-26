Isle of Man Constabulary said ice in the area is believed to have contributed to the incident and motorists are being urged to avoid the route and drive with care.
The closure comes amid a series of collisions across the Island this morning linked to icy patches on the road network.
The incidents followed a yellow frost warning for higher ground issued by the Isle of Man Met Office, which was in force overnight and elapsed earlier this morning.
Although conditions are expected to remain dry today with some sunny spells, forecasters have warned it will feel chilly, particularly on higher ground, with a continued risk of frost or ice during early mornings and overnight.
Motorists are being advised to take extra care, especially on upland and less-treated routes.