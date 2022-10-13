Dr Allinson joins Liberal Vannin discussion panel
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK will speak at the next Liberal Vannin public meeting which will address the cost of living crisis.
The panel also includes Claire Christian MHK, Director of Housing Matters Don Bailey, Isle of Man Foodbank’s Neal Mellon and Douglas Councillor Frank Schuengel.
This meeting was set to take place at the Manx Legion Club in Douglas on September 19 but has been moved to Monday, October 24 at 7.30pm due to the original date clashing with the period of national mourning for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Liberal Vannin chair Paul Weatherall said: ‘We all realise that the cost of living pressures we face are predominantly global in nature and are of uncertain duration.
‘The government has stepped up to provide a package of measures and has indicated that these will be kept under review. Liberal Vannin welcomes that, but has called this public meeting to discuss how adequate these measures are, to identify groups that may fall through the net.’
