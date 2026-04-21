Ramsey MHK Dr Alex Allinson has told Tynwald he will bring forward amendments to the Isle of Man’s Assisted Dying Bill.
The move comes after the UK Ministry of Justice confirmed last week that it will not recommend the Assisted Dying Bill 2023 for Royal Assent until further changes are made to it, despite the legislation having been passed by Tynwald more than a year ago.
The Bill cannot be implemented on the island until it receives Royal Assent, which is granted on recommendation by the UK Government in its role relating to the Crown Dependencies.
The Ministry of Justice said it had previously sought further clarification from the Isle of Man Government on several aspects of the legislation, including safeguards around coercion, arrangements for independent monitoring of assisted deaths, and how a person’s capacity to make such decisions would be assessed.
While the Isle of Man Government provided what the UK described as ‘comprehensive assurances and commitments’ intended to address those concerns, the Ministry said these assurances do not form part of the Bill itself.
As a result, the UK Government said it believes those safeguards must be written directly into the legislation in order to ensure full compliance with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).
The Ministry of Justice has therefore said it will not recommend Royal Assent until the Bill is rewritten.
Speaking in Tynwald this week, Dr Allinson, who introduced the Private Member’s Bill, said he was disappointed by the decision but acknowledged the need to respond to the concerns raised.
‘Whilst I’m obviously disappointed that the Lord Chancellor has decided not to recommend the Bill for Royal Assent at this time, I’m grateful for the work that has already been started by the Attorney General’s Chambers to draft amendments that will address these technical issues,’ he said.
He confirmed that the UK Ministry of Justice had requested written assurances in relation to ‘improved safeguards against possible coercion, independent monitoring of the assisted dying process and the legislative nature of the proposed codes of practice’.
Dr Allinson said the legislation was intended to provide ‘compassion, choice and dignity for those with a terminal illness facing an inevitable death’.
He added that he now intends to work with members of Tynwald over the coming weeks to bring forward a series of amendments aimed at strengthening the existing safeguards within the Bill.
These changes, he said, would ensure the legislation ‘best suits the needs of our island while safeguarding genuine choice and autonomy for our people’.
Since the announcement from the UK last week, Humanists UK has said it is ‘deeply disappointed’ after the UK Government confirmed it will not currently recommend the Isle of Man’s Assisted Dying Bill for Royal Assent.
Meanwhile, Dignity in Dying said it remains confident the issues raised by the Ministry of Justice can be resolved ‘swiftly’, describing the current position as part of a recognised constitutional process rather than a rejection of the legislation.