A UK organisation which campaigns to improve end-of-life choice has responded after the UK Government confirmed it will not currently recommend the Isle of Man’s Assisted Dying Bill for Royal Assent.
Dignity in Dying said it remains confident the issues raised by the Ministry of Justice can be resolved ‘swiftly’, describing the current position as part of a recognised constitutional process rather than a rejection of the legislation.
The comments follow confirmation that the UK Ministry of Justice has raised concerns about the Assisted Dying Bill 2023, which was passed by Tynwald more than a year ago but has yet to receive Royal Assent.
The Bill, introduced by Ramsey MHK Alex Allinson, completed its passage through the Manx parliament on 25 March 2025 and is awaiting the final stage before it can be implemented.
The Isle of Man Government has received correspondence from the UK Deputy Prime Minister in his capacity as Lord Chancellor and Privy Council adviser, setting out the UK’s position following scrutiny of the legislation under its responsibilities towards the Crown Dependencies.
In its letter, the Ministry of Justice said it had sought clarification from the Isle of Man Government on several key areas of the Bill, including arrangements for the independent monitoring of assisted deaths, safeguards against coercion, and how an individual’s capacity to make decisions would be assessed.
It added that the Manx Government had provided ‘comprehensive assurances and commitments’ which would significantly mitigate legal risk but said these did not form part of the Bill itself.
As a result, the UK Government said its view is that those safeguards must be written directly into primary legislation in order to ensure compliance with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).
The Ministry of Justice said it was not willing to recommend the Bill for Royal Assent in its current form.
However, it stressed that this should not be interpreted as a decision to block or disallow Royal Assent, nor as a judgement on the policy merits of assisted dying. Instead, it said the position reflects the need for the legislation itself to contain sufficient protections on its face.
In a statement, Dignity in Dying said: ‘The Bill is the result of a long-running campaign by terminally ill people and bereaved families on the Island with strong public support and was passed by Tynwald following extensive scrutiny and the inclusion of strengthened safeguards. As the first Crown Dependency to pass assisted dying legislation, the Isle of Man has taken a historic step that must be upheld and respected.
‘The UK Ministry of Justice’s recommendation for amendments to the Isle of Man’s Assisted Dying Bill is not a rejection of the legislation, but part of a recognised constitutional process that has occurred previously with other Isle of Man Bills before it can proceed to Royal Assent.
‘Work is already underway by Bill taker Dr Alex Allinson MHK and the Attorney General to address the Ministry of Justice’s queries, which relate to how certain safeguards are set out in primary legislation. The necessary amendments will now be brought forward and considered by both branches of Tynwald. We remain confident these issues can be resolved swiftly, so that the clear will of the Manx parliament and public - to provide compassionate choice at the end of life - can be delivered.’
The UK Government has said its position reflects legal and constitutional requirements rather than a policy judgement on assisted dying, and the Bill will now require further consideration by Tynwald members before it can progress further.