‘Work is already underway by Bill taker Dr Alex Allinson MHK and the Attorney General to address the Ministry of Justice’s queries, which relate to how certain safeguards are set out in primary legislation. The necessary amendments will now be brought forward and considered by both branches of Tynwald. We remain confident these issues can be resolved swiftly, so that the clear will of the Manx parliament and public - to provide compassionate choice at the end of life - can be delivered.’