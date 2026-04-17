A UK-based charity working on behalf of non-religious people has said it is ‘deeply disappointed’ after the UK Government confirmed it will not currently recommend the Isle of Man’s Assisted Dying Bill for Royal Assent.
The comments from Humanists UK follow confirmation that the UK Ministry of Justice has raised concerns about the legislation passed by Tynwald more than a year ago.
The Assisted Dying Bill 2023, introduced by Ramsey MHK Alex Allinson, completed its passage through the Manx parliament on March 25, 2025 and has since been awaiting Royal Assent before it can be brought into effect.
The Isle of Man Government has received correspondence from the UK Deputy Prime Minister in his role as Lord Chancellor and Privy Council adviser, setting out the UK’s position following scrutiny of the Bill under its responsibilities towards the Crown Dependencies.
In its letter, the Ministry of Justice said it had sought clarification from the Isle of Man Government on key areas of the legislation, including arrangements for the independent monitoring of assisted deaths, safeguards against coercion, and how an individual’s capacity to make decisions would be assessed.
It added that the Manx Government had provided ‘comprehensive assurances and commitments’ which would significantly mitigate legal risk, but said these did not form part of the Bill itself.
As a result, the UK Government said its view is that these safeguards must be written into primary legislation in order to ensure compliance with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).
The Ministry of Justice confirmed it is therefore unable to recommend the Bill for Royal Assent at this time.
However, it stressed this should not be interpreted as a decision to block or disallow Royal Assent, nor as an assessment of the policy merits of assisted dying. Instead, it said the position reflects the need for the legislation itself to contain sufficient protections on its face.
Responding, Humanists UK said it was disappointed by the decision and questioned the reliance on ECHR considerations given that assisted dying laws already operate in several European countries.
Chief Executive Andrew Copson said: ‘It is deeply disappointing that the UK Government has decided not to allow this legislation to proceed at this stage, despite the clear support it has received in Tynwald. This delay will be very difficult for many terminally ill people on the Isle of Man and for their families, who had hoped this Bill would provide greater choice and dignity at the end of life.
‘We will consider the Government’s reasoning carefully once it is fully set out. However, it is fair to question whether reliance on the ECHR is justified, given the fact that similar laws are in place in other European jurisdictions. Switzerland's law is one line long and has not been successfully challenged under the ECHR.’
The organisation also highlighted Switzerland’s assisted dying framework, which it said is contained in Article 115 of the Swiss Criminal Code and permits assisted dying where there are no selfish motives.
It pointed out that nine European countries now allow assisted dying in some form, including Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland.
In its own statement, the Ministry of Justice said it had engaged with the Isle of Man Government on issues including independent monitoring, coercion safeguards and mental capacity assessments, and acknowledged that assurances had been provided by the Manx administration.
However, it reiterated that because those safeguards are not included in the Bill itself, they must be incorporated into primary legislation before Royal Assent can be recommended.
The Isle of Man Government has described the process as a ‘normal, precedented’ part of the constitutional relationship between the Island and the UK, noting that similar legislative scrutiny has required amendments in the past before Royal Assent was granted.
The development means the Bill remains in limbo for now, with Mr Allinson expected to bring forward proposed amendments for consideration by Tynwald members in the coming weeks.