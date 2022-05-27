Dr Henrietta Ewart resigns

Dr Henrietta Ewart, director of public health for the Isle of Man Department of Health and Social Care - ( Dave Kneale )

The director of public health, Dr Henrietta Ewart, has left her role with the Isle of Man Government and ‘intends to retire’.

Dr Ewart took up the post in December 2016 after serving as Interim Director of Public Health for a period of 18 months.

Interim chief secretary Caldric Randall said: ‘The role of Director of Public Health is hugely important to our community, and will be advertised in due course.

‘I’d like to thank Dr Ewart for her commitment and expertise during her time in post and wish her well for the future.’

She is now the fifth of 11 witnesseses who tesified for the Department of Health and Social Care at Dr Rosalind Ranson’s employment tribunal to resign or retire since its conclusion.

The former chief secretary, Will Greenhow, who also testified, retired before the tribunal’s result was published.