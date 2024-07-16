The public inquiry into the draft Area Plan for the North and West has got under way at Ramsey Masonic Hall today (Tuesday).
Anyone with an interest in the draft plan is welcome to attend the hearings which are being held in Ramsey and Peel over the next two weeks.
The draft Area Plan sets of land zoning that will guide future planning policy.
It was first published in June 2022 but since then the Cabinet Office has made a number of proposed changes, with a number of potential development sites for housing and other uses put forward after being submitted by developers, landowners and local authorities.
In his opening remarks planning inspector Brian Sims said the inquiry was limited to the essential legal test of whether the draft plan conforms with the current Strategic Plan and whether the proposed major changes, or any alternative major changes, are appropriate.
He said the plan was likely to be relatively short-lived before it is superseded by the ongoing review of strategic planning policy and assessed housing need.
The inquiry opened today at the Ramsey Masonic Hall at 10am with an outline of general considerations.
This afternoon the topic will be climate change and then tomorrow (Wednesday) the focus will be on transport and utilities. On Thursday, employment will be the matter for discussion and an evening session has been organised for those who cannot attend the inquiry during the day.
Tourism and leisure is the focus of the morning session on Friday followed after the midday adjournment by the topics of open space, recreation, education, health and community facilities.
On Tuesday next week, the public inquiry moves to Queen Elizabeth II High School in Peel when housing will be on the agenda.
Days six and seven, July 24 and 25, will consider individual allocated housing sites and day 8, July 26, will look at individual unallocated housing sites.
Two days have been set aside the following week, on July 30 and 31 ,in case the sessions over-run.
Only those who registered to do so can speak at the inquiry unless invited to by the planning inspector.
The outcome of the planning inquiry will be keenly watched by supporters and opponents of a large housing development proposed for a greenfield site bordering a nature reserve and protected saltmarsh at Poyll Dooey, Ramsey. Blythe Church Investments Holdings has submitted revised plans for its £40m Sulby Riverside scheme after its initial proposals to build up to 205 homes were turned down on the grounds of flood risk.
The site is zoned as open space in the draft Area Plan and the Cabinet Office says it is unsuitable for residential development.