A 67-year-old drink-driver has been fined £750 and banned from driving for a year.
Ann Roberts admitted the offence and was also ordered by magistrates to take an extended test at the end of her ban.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that Roberts, who lives at Knock Rushen in Castletown, was drinking at the Albert Hotel in Port St Mary on April 16, at 5.45pm.
Staff said that she left the pub and was then seen driving her car outside.
Witnesses saw her attempting to park a Range Rover Sport in a large space but making multiple manoeuvres.
She left the car, which was described as parked poorly, then went back into the pub to get her jacket.
Staff asked her if she had driven and she replied ‘yes’, then gave her car keys to the staff before leaving again.
Police arrived and found Roberts at a bus stop at Bay View Road.
She was asked if she had been in the pub but gave multiple inconsistent replies.
Roberts was said to be smelling of alcohol with glazed eyes.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, a sample of blood was taken which was sent for analysis, and later produced a result of 102. The legal limit is 80.
During a police interview she answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood handed a letter, written by Roberts to the court, as well as character references.
Mr Wood said: ‘It was a regrettable error of judgement.
‘We would submit that this is the only occasion you will be seeing my client before the court.
‘The distance driven was very short.’
The advocate went on to say that Roberts was having medical issues at the time of the offence and had been unable to provide a sample of breath due to difficulties with her breathing.
Mr Wood asked the court to consider that there had been no collision, the short distance driven, and that it had been a very low speed.
Magistrates chair Lisa Horton told the defendant: ‘I’m sure you don’t need me to tell you that this is a salutary lesson that has cost you dearly.
‘We were pleased to see the references and your letter to help us understand the circumstances and as a testament to your good character.’
Magistrates also ordered Roberts to pay £125 prosecution costs.
She agreed to pay all amounts within one week.