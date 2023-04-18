Julie Ann Duffy, aged 53, of Clagh Vane, Ballasalla, has had her sentencing for drink-driving postponed.
She had previously pleaded guilty to the charge after failing a breathalyser test with a reading of 106.
The legal limit is 35.
Sentencing was due to take place on Thursday (April 13), however defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that his client wanted to argue ‘special reasons’ as to why she should not be disqualified.
Mr Rodgers said that the minimum ban for the reading was five years and the defence will put forward ‘special reasons’, primarily the short distance driven, as to why a reduced ban or no ban, could be imposed.
The hearing to decide this will take place on May 4.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at her home address and not to leave the island without court permission.