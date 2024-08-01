The Isle of Man Constabulary has said that the driver involved in a single vehicle crash in Peel was taken to hospital last night as it was suspected they had a medical episode.
A section of Derby Road in Peel was shut for more than two hours on Wednesday evening as Police carried out an investigation into the incident.
Pictures taken at the scene appear to show a van that has mounded the pavement and hit the Peel Police Station wall.
Police and ambulance crews were present at the scene for a significant amount of time.
The section of road near to the Peel Town Hall Bus Stop was closed shortly after 9pm, and didn’t reopen until around 11pm.
During the Police investigation, buses entering Peel via Albany Road were rerouted. They turned right and followed an alternative loop, heading up to Ballawattleworth, down Peveril Street and back up Church Street. The buses reverted back to their usual route once the section of road had reopened.