Trustees at St German’s Cathedral in Peel have submitted plans for the next stage of their refurbishment programme, centred on constructing a new pedestrian entrance from Derby Road.
The first phase of the project, completed last year at a cost of £2 million, introduced underfloor heating, upgraded kitchen and toilet facilities, and new meeting rooms. Phase two involved the installation of audio-visual equipment to support worship and community events.
Further developments are also planned. Tearooms at Corrin Hall are still proposed, but the project has been delayed while additional funding is sought. Trustees also intend to build a new cloister containing administration offices and student accommodation, as well as carrying out further improvements to the gardens.
The latest application focuses on pedestrian access to the cathedral and Corrin Hall. The proposal would align the new entrance with the main cathedral doors, forming a processional route through renovated wrought-iron gates.
The entrance, described as a lychgate, would be located opposite the Peel Town Commissioners’ office and next to a bus stop. It is designed to resemble an upturned Viking boat, with a timber keel and carved motif forming the roof.
According to the design statement: ‘It is proposed that the scheme will progress in two phases with the initial phase commencing as soon as possible to create the new pedestrian access off Derby Road complete with the sandstone walls, steps, paving and landscaping. Phase two will be the installation of the sculptural roof which will be subject to the final structural design and detailing of the proposed carvings by a local artist.’
The applicant noted that similar plans had been approved in the past but not completed due to funding. The revised design is described as more compact and simplified, though retaining the original ethos.
The statement added: ‘It will still create an impressive entrance and processional route to the cathedral, Corrin Hall and the landscaped gardens that will enhance the visitor experience to the site and the town.’
While the design is not intended for wheelchair users or prams, signs will direct people to accessible ramps elsewhere on the site. The applicant said no road safety issues are expected on Derby Road.
St German’s Cathedral, sometimes referred to as Peel Cathedral or Cathedral Isle of Man, was built between 1879 and 1884 to designs by English architect J. L. Pearson. Originally serving as a parish church, it was elevated to cathedral status in 1980 by an Act of Tynwald. It now serves as the seat of the Bishop of Sodor and Man.
The cathedral takes its dedication from St German of Man, a Celtic bishop who lived around the 5th century. The island’s earlier cathedral, built within Peel Castle on St Patrick’s Isle, fell into ruin during the 18th century and remains a historic site. Today, St German’s is a registered building and a prominent landmark in Peel, attracting visitors as well as serving the local community.
Cathedral trustees began wider renovation work several years ago. However, the Covid-19 pandemic caused delays and rising construction costs, which increased the overall expense of the programme.
The planning application for the new entrance will be considered by the Department of Infrastructure’s planning committee in due course.