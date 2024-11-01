A 60-year-old drink-driver has appeared in court after he crashed into the back of a car while more than triple the legal limit.
Stewart Scott pleaded guilty to the offence after failing a breathalyser test with a reading of 113.
He will be sentenced on December 12 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Scott, who lives at Peel Road in Douglas, was driving near Tesco on Lake Road, in a BMW 118 on October 18 at 3.40pm.
As he negotiated the roundabout, he hit the rear of another vehicle.
Scott then drove into the car park and left without speaking to the other driver.
Police officers went to his home at 4.32pm and he was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, he failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 113, more than three times the legal limit of 35.
When interviewed, Scott answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
The court heard that he has a previous conviction for being in charge of a vehicle while over the prescribed limit in 2015.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate James Peterson, who said that, bearing in mind the high reading, a probation report was sought before sentencing.
Magistrates granted bail in the sum of £500, with conditions to reside at his home address, not to drive, not to leave the island without court consent, and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.