The much derided and over-optimistically named ‘Town Square’ is no more.
Resembling something out of a Soviet dystopia, this public open space set behind Douglas seafront has been reduced to rubble as part of the long-awaited multi-million redevelopment of Villiers Square.
Critics would say it’s never looked better.
Its proposals for a mixed-use development include more than 80,000 square feet of office, retail and leisure space as well as a six-storey, 80-bedroom hotel.
Contractors NK Construction began work on October 14.
The Loch Promenade plot to the front of the Town Square has been a vacant eyesore for some 30 years.
Tevir’s plans for the principal building on Promenade comprise a mixture of retail and office floor space with associated gym, food and drink uses.
This office and retail building will be sub-divided into two sections referred to as the ‘Marker Building’ which will be the taller section on the corner of Loch Promenade and Regent Street, and the ‘Promenade Building’ which will continue to the south and connect to the existing Villiers House office building.
To the rear, the second building will be a detached, six-storey hotel which will be accessed from Duke Street and Regent Street.
The landmark Marker building will include a modern interpretation of the Victorian turrets and towers that are a feature of the promenade.
But Manx National Heritage has previously said it had concerns about the scale of the development, saying the Marker building would be 30% taller than the turret of Admiral House next door and would dwarf the other buildings on Regent Street.
The Promenade and Marker buildings fronting Loch Promenade incorporate provision for 50 parking spaces for vehicles and 57 bicycle stands at basement level.
Tevir insists that the 50 parking spaces will be sufficient for the accommodation provided and other parking was available in and around the site.
The Department for Enterprise has welcomed the redevelopment of one of the largest of Douglas' key brownfield sites.
While construction work continues, a temporary traffic light-controlled pedestrian crossing has been up on the north side of the Regent Street junction.