The Douglas Christmas lights are set to be switched on on Thursday, November 21.
The lights will be switched on automatically at 7pm, on a night that will also mark the start of late-night shopping in the capital.
Douglas City centre manager Oliver Cheshire says residents can also enjoy an outdoor cinema, a winter wonderland and a performance area with local bands.
He said: ‘We’re going to follow a really similar format to the previous few years where it will be a series of events spread out throughout the city centre.
‘The events will start at 5.30pm and run until 8.30pm, with the lights switching on at 7pm.’
The main road closure during the evening is at the end of Victoria Street, from Fort Street to the junction at Loch Promenade.
Shaws Brow and the Bottleneck car park will be free following the light switch on, every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.