Liam Bradley, 32, described in court as a ‘devoted, loving and caring’ father, will not see two of his five children reach school age after being sentenced to nine years and four months in custody. He must serve at least half before being eligible for parole.
During sentencing at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Wednesday, defence advocate Ian Kermode said his client admitted it had been ‘a catastrophic error of judgement’ to become involved in bringing cocaine to the Isle of Man.
Bradley, of Lheannag Park, Douglas, was one of five men jailed for their roles in a gang involved in importing cocaine to the island and laundering criminal cash. He had previously admitted being concerned in the production of cocaine and the transfer of criminal property.
Also sentenced were John James O’Neill, aged 40, who admitted being concerned in the supply and production of cocaine and possession of criminal property; Robin Leigh, 51, who admitted being concerned in the production of cocaine; Ryan White, 41, who admitted being concerned in the production of cocaine, possession with intent to supply, and offences relating to criminal property; and Wesley Maddix, 41, who admitted possessing criminal property.
Prosecutor Roger Kane told the court that on May 18 last year, police involved in Operation Tirana were patrolling the Sea Terminal and Douglas promenade. Officers saw Bradley driving an Audi A4 and later noticed a silver car driven by a woman with White, of Murray’s Road, Douglas, as a passenger. Two men, later identified as O’Neill and Maddix, were seen getting into the car.
O’Neill, of Victoria Avenue, Blackley, Manchester, was known to police as someone who had made frequent trips to the island in recent months.
The car was followed to the Best Western Hotel car park, where O’Neill and Maddix, of Salford, Greater Manchester, were seen removing bags. Officers suspected a drug exchange and called for assistance.
The vehicle carrying White and the female driver was stopped and searched. Two packages were found, one containing 356.81g of cocaine and the other 278.9g, with a combined street value of between £56,920 and £111,830.
A total of £13,090 in cash was also seized, while O’Neill and Maddix each had £1,000 on them, believed to be payment for their involvement.
CCTV later showed Bradley exchanging £15,090 in cash with White outside Douglas Snooker Club earlier that day. Phones seized from those involved linked Leigh, of Grosvenor Street, Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, to the operation. He was later arrested at Ronaldsway Airport.
The individual believed to be heading the operation from the UK remains at large.
Bradley was described as the gang’s main organiser on the island, while White was a ‘trusted lieutenant’. Leigh was identified as one of the UK organisers, with O’Neill and Maddix playing lesser roles.
Basis of plea submissions were accepted for all defendants except Maddix. Bradley and O’Neill both claimed they knew only of one package of cocaine, not the second. Leigh denied being the UK organiser or making financial gain, while White said he had followed instructions from others.
Mr Kermode, for Bradley, said: ‘My client has made the biggest mistake of his life. He was not working at the time and needed to clear a debt. It was a catastrophic error of judgement. He has spoken about the shame it has brought to his family. His partner had twins this morning. He has been described as a loving, caring and devoted father who is also hardworking.’
Advocate Darren Taubitz, for Leigh, said his client had lived a chaotic life and long struggled with drug addiction but had maintained employment and now wanted to turn his life around.
White’s advocate, Paul Rodgers, said his client’s role was low-level and he was paid in drugs. White was now an ‘enhanced prisoner’ who had overcome his addiction while in custody.
Deemster Graeme Cook sentenced Maddix to five months in prison, which he had already served on remand. He was released but made subject to a five-year exclusion order from the island.
Leigh was jailed for eight years and seven months and will face a five-year exclusion order on release. White received seven years and eight months, while O’Neill was sentenced to six years and also given a five-year exclusion order.