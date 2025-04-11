A drug dealer told police he had been caught ‘red-handed’ after officers found a large amount of cannabis at his home.
Callum Knight-Hook initially claimed the 84.4 grammes of cannabis was for personal use but later admitted possession of the class B drug with intent to supply.
A total of £3,400 in cash, along with six grammes of ketamine were also found at his home in Darragh, Port Erin.
Knight-Hook, 28, appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing on Friday.
Sara-Jane Dodge, prosecuting, told the court police executed a warrant at Knight-Hook’s home on March 9, 2024 and found the defendant sat on the sofa.
Knight-Hook tried to consume a nearby white powder before telling officers it was ketamine and not cocaine
His home was searched, and officers found the 84.4 grammes of cannabis with a street value of £1,688 and £3,400 in cash.
Knight-Hook was arrested and, when interviewed, admitted the drugs were his but said it was for personal use and that he kept cash at home because he didn’t like using banks.
Knight-Hook later admitted to possessing cannabis with intent to supply, possession of ketamine and possession of criminal property.
In mitigation, advocate Laurence Vaughan-William said his client had dealt with a number of family issues and suffered from mental health problems as a result of his cannabis use but now, he was receiving medicinal cannabis on prescription.
Deemster Graeme Cook accepted Knight-Hook would benefit more from assistance from probation rather than an immediate custodial sentence.
Knight-Hook was handed an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months with a supervision order for possessing cannabis with intent to supply and two months concurrent for possessing ketamine.
He was also handed a further four months in custody consecutively for possessing criminal property which was also suspended for 18 months.