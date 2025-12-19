A former Co-op manager has denied breaching Manx immigration laws.
Thirty-nine-year-old Zawar Hussain appeared before magistrates on December 18, entering not guilty pleas to four counts of assisting unlawful immigration.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge said that it is alleged that, between August 2023 and September 2025, Mr Hussain arranged for migrants from Pakistan to work at Crosby Co-op.
The prosecutor said it is alleged that, in some cases, confirmation of employment letters were dated months before interviews had taken place.
Ms Dodge submitted the case should be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The defendant, of Stowell Place, Castletown, represented himself in court, after his advocate said that he was coming off record.
His advocate said legal aid had been granted, with an order for a contribution from Mr Hussain, but the defendant had said he was not in a position to accept that.
Mr Hussain claimed that he’d raised a grievance against his area manager for racial discrimination, and this had happened in return.
Mr Hussain asked for the case to be kept in summary court.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and the case will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on February 12.
The defendant also submitted a bail application, saying he would surrender his passport and abide by any conditions.
This was opposed by the prosecution, and refused by magistrates, so he is remanded in custody.
However, Mr Hussain will appear in court again on December 23, after he said his wife could attend, and would put forward a surety bond in the region of £2,000 to £3,000, in support of another bail application.