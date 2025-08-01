A drug dealer who tried to bring cannabis to the Isle of Man through the post for a second time has avoided an immediate prison sentence.
Conor Robert Ryan Maguire, 29, previously pleaded guilty plea to being concerned in importing the class B drug to the island and appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing on Friday.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Caroon told the court a parcel was x-rayed by Customs and Excise officers on February 17.
It was addressed to ‘Keely Watterson’, which was said to be the maiden name of Keely Thompson.
Thompson, aged 34, of Lord Street, Douglas, has already been sentenced after admitting to being concerned in importing cannabis to the island, in relation to the same package.
On Friday, Ms Caroon said police opened the package and found 490.2 grams of cannabis, which they valued at £9,804. A dummy parcel was then used and was collected by Thompson.
In the messages, he was said to have been pressuring Thompson to collect the package and gave her a tracking number.
Maguire, who lives at Castlemona Avenue in Douglas, was subsequently arrested.
Ms Caroon told the court he received a suspended sentence after he previously tried to bring cannabis to the island in a parcel.
Deemster Cook told Maguire: ‘Cannabis is a problem on this island and people like you producing and selling it must start to diminish.
‘The jails are getting full of people with drug problems and possession with intent to supply.
‘But I am taking a lenient view. I have read the reports about how you are moving on with your life so I am prepared to give you a chance.’
Maguire was handed a 14-month prison sentence suspended for two years with supervision.