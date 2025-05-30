More than £1 million worth of drugs and suspected criminal proceeds have been seized at the Isle of Man’s ports since July 2024, according to new figures released by the government.
The seizures were made by both police and customs officers at the Sea Terminal and Airport, as well as through inspections of incoming and outgoing freight and parcels.
In total, over £880,000 worth of drugs and more than £154,000 in cash have been recovered over the past 10 months as part of efforts to disrupt the flow of illegal substances and money into and out of the Island.
The drugs seized included primarily cannabis and cocaine, with smaller quantities of steroids and prescription drugs also discovered. Individual seizure values varied significantly, ranging from £100 to £220,000, depending on the substance and quantity involved.
Many of the drugs and cash were found during stop searches of individuals or concealed in vehicles, freight or parcels.
The government says that the searches were carried out using a combination of random checks and targeted operations based on police intelligence, including the use of profiling and risk indicators.
Cash was confiscated in cases where it had not been declared, where the person involved could not reasonably explain its origin, or where it was suspected to be linked to unlawful conduct, such as drug trafficking and money laundering.
The enforcement activity has resulted in a number of prosecutions, financial penalties and civil forfeiture proceedings. Several cases remain ongoing, with further outcomes expected in the coming months.
Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson MHK said the figures demonstrated the effectiveness of the Island’s security strategy and its new approach to fighting organised crime.
She said: ‘These seizures, totalling over £1 million, send a clear message: the Isle of Man is not a soft target for organised crime. The Securing our Island Strategy is being effectively implemented and the new, multi-agency approach to preventing, detecting and pursuing crime, led by the Constabulary, is disrupting criminal networks and safeguarding our residents.
‘Alongside the other threads of this work - financial crime, ANPR and meeting emerging threats - we will continue to adapt and strengthen our approach.’
Chief Constable Russ Foster KPM also praised the partnership between law enforcement agencies and said the results reflected strong operational coordination.
He said: ‘These results show how effective the joint working between Constabulary and Customs is in making the Isle of Man a hostile environment for organised crime. By seizing drugs and the proceeds of crime in this way we are striking at the heart of these illicit criminal enterprises - and jointly with other law enforcement partners we will continue to disrupt and dismantle organised crime groups who are blighting our Island and bring the perpetrators to justice.’
The seizures were made primarily under the recently modernised Proceeds of Crime Act and the Customs and Excise Management Act.
Tackling the movement of illegal drugs and criminal finances at the Island’s ports forms a key part of the government’s Securing our Island Strategy and supports objectives set out in the wider Island Plan.