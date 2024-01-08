A 20-year-old Castletown man has admitted common assault after spitting in the face of a nurse at the hospital.
Brendan Shaw Creer was intoxicated and being treated for a head injury at the time, after a fall.
He pleaded guilty to the offence and will be sentencing in summary court after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Creer was at Accident and Emergency on December 21, being treated for an injury.
He was described as intoxicated and had to be restrained by police and hospital staff.
A female nurse was putting a cannula in his arm but Creer swore at her, saying: ‘F*****g b*tch.’
He spat out with the spittle landing on her face, collar bone and neck.
Mr Swain said that it was a particularly nasty incident, bearing in mind the risks of spreading infection.
After being treated, Creer was arrested and later interviewed by police.
He handed in a prepared statement saying that he had no recollection of events during his treatment or his arrest.
He said that he wanted to apologise to the nurse, and admitted that spitting was unacceptable.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that Creer, who lives at Y Vaarney Yiarg, had been struggling with his mental health, and a family bereavement.
Ms Lobb said that her client had started attending meetings with the Drug and Alcohol Team, but had not yet had time to make changes.
The advocate said that the defendant had drunk way too much on the night of the assault and was highly intoxicated.
She said that Creer had fallen and hit his head, losing consciousness at one point, which had been why he was at the hospital.
Ms Lobb said that he said he had then come around to see people he didn’t recognise and had panicked.
The advocate said that the guidance of a probation officer would be beneficial for the defendant.
A probation officer, who was in court, said that a full report would be necessary as Creer had issues involving drug use and anxiety to look at.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood adjourned sentencing until February 20, to allow time for the probation report to be prepared.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions that Creer live at his home address, contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and not to leave the island without court consent.