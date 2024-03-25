Martin Read had previously admitted the drunk in public offence but denied the resisting arrest charge.
However, during a previous court hearing, he changed his plea to guilty to that offence.
A third charge, of possessing a prohibited article in a public place, which he had denied, was dismissed after the crown offered no evidence in light of the other guilty pleas.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that Read presented himself at Ramsey Police Station on December 9.
He was described as slurring his words and unsteady on his feet.
He said that he had a drink problem and that he wanted to be tasered.
Officers were concerned for his welfare so they arrested him for being drunk in a public place.
However, as they tried to handcuff him, Read resisted, tensing his arms and backing into a corner.
He was put on the ground but started to kick out so Pava spray - a form of incapacitant spray similar to pepper spray - and leg restraints were used.
It was said that it took six officers to gain control of him.
During the struggle, the court heard Read swore at officers, shouting: ‘You’re all c****. Paedophile protectors.’
Defence advocate James Peterson said that his client had ongoing mental health issues and was drinking heavily at the time of the offences.
Mr Peterson said that Read had gone to the police station to discuss an historic matter, and the police had spent some time with him, as well as arranging for him to speak to the Crisis Team on the phone for around 40 minutes.
He said that Read was now significantly better and had been seeing Motiv8, so his use of alcohol had reduced.
The advocate said that the defendant had not been violent and the resisting had merely involved pulling away from the police.
Mr Peterson went on to say that his client had no relevant previous convictions, had pleaded guilty at an early stage, and had spent a night in custody after his arrest.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood asked the advocate if he was satisfied that sufficient interventions were now in place, and Mr Peterson said that he was, and that the incident had been out of character for his client.
Read, who lives at Waterloo Road, will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.