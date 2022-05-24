Dry and bright but an occasional shower
Tuesday 24th May 2022 6:04 am
Douglas at 7am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
Largely dry and bright, with sunny intervals and the risk of the odd shower. Moderate locally fresh west-northwest wind and a top temperature of 15°C.
Outbreaks of rain or drizzle to start tomorrow, this accompanied by a fresh to strong southwest wind. Improving later in the day with bright or sunny intervals developing as the wind veers westerly and decreases. Top temperature 16°C.
Outlook
On Thursday further outbreaks of rain or drizzle clearing late morning or early afternoon as sunny intervals develop.
Sunrise: 5:02am Today Sunset: 9:29pm Today
