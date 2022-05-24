Dry and bright but an occasional shower

Largely dry and bright, with sunny intervals and the risk of the odd shower. Moderate locally fresh west-northwest wind and a top temperature of 15°C.

Outbreaks of rain or drizzle to start tomorrow, this accompanied by a fresh to strong southwest wind. Improving later in the day with bright or sunny intervals developing as the wind veers westerly and decreases. Top temperature 16°C.

Outlook

On Thursday further outbreaks of rain or drizzle clearing late morning or early afternoon as sunny intervals develop.