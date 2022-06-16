Dry and bright today
Thursday 16th June 2022 6:24 am
Ramsey at 7.20am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Dry and bright today, with variable amounts of medium and high level cloud causing the sunshine to be hazy at times. Light mainly southerly winds and a top temperature of 19°C.
Outlook
Another warm day tomorrow with some hazy sunshine, cloud will then thickening ahead of a band of light rain which will arrive during the afternoon. Moderate to fresh winds gradually veering northwest, then falling light later. Top temperature reaching up to 19°C.
Dry and turning cooler on Saturday with more cloud around, a moderate westerly wind and a top temperature of around 16°C.
Sunrise: 4:45am Today Sunset: 9:53pm Today
