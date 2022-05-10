Dry and bright with sunny intervals

Douglas at 7.20am ( Isle of Man Government webcam )

The forecast from the Met Office:

Largely dry and bright today, with sunny intervals and possibly a few scattered showers. Fresh or locally strong southwest winds, with the maximum temperature 15 Celsius.

Tonight will stay rather breezy with isolated showers, with tomorrow then dry with sunny spells as the winds soon ease. Best temperature tomorrow again around 15 Celsius.

Outlook

Turning cloudier on Thursday, possibly with a little patchy light rain later in the day.