Dry and bright with temperatures hitting 20C
Wednesday 15th June 2022 6:15 am
Port Erin at 7.13am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Today will be dry and bright with sunny intervals, and a light and variable breeze. Afternoon temperatures reaching up to 18 or 19°C at best.
Staying dry this evening & tonight with some clear spells and light winds. Lowest temperature near to 10°C.
Outlook
Tomorrow will be fine and dry with hazy sunshine and a light to moderate southerly wind. Feeling very warm with highest temperature around 19°C. Then the chance of one or two showers developing later in the evening & overnight.
Fairly cloudy on Friday with the chance of some showery outbreaks of rain during the afternoon, but still quite warm with a top temperature of 20°C.
Sunrise: 4:45am Today Sunset: 9:53pm Today
