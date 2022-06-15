Dry and bright with temperatures hitting 20C

The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Today will be dry and bright with sunny intervals, and a light and variable breeze. Afternoon temperatures reaching up to 18 or 19°C at best.

Staying dry this evening & tonight with some clear spells and light winds. Lowest temperature near to 10°C.

Outlook

Tomorrow will be fine and dry with hazy sunshine and a light to moderate southerly wind. Feeling very warm with highest temperature around 19°C. Then the chance of one or two showers developing later in the evening & overnight.

Fairly cloudy on Friday with the chance of some showery outbreaks of rain during the afternoon, but still quite warm with a top temperature of 20°C.