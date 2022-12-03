The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Generally dry and cloudy but with some bright or sunny intervals breaking through at times. Moderate easterly winds with a top temperature of 8°C.
Mostly cloudy tomorrow with a risk of a few showers, more likely over the south of the island, and feeling colder with a fresh, locally strong east or northeast wind. Maximum temperature reaching 7°C.
Outlook
Generally dry and cloudy on Monday with a fresh east or northeast wind, and a top temperature up to 7°C.
Sunrise: 8:17am Today Sunset: 3:59pm Today