Dry and sunny
Thursday 19th May 2022 6:15 am
The view from the Bungalow at 7.15am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
Dry with plenty of sunshine, a top temperature of 15°C, and a fresh to moderate southwest wind, which will back south and increase fresh to strong in places early afternoon.
A dry start tomorrow with variable amounts of cloud allowing some sunny spells. Some patchy rain will arrive around lunchtime but this will clear away during the afternoon. A fresh to strong southerly wind, veering southwesterly and easing during the afternoon. Top temperature reaching 15°C.
Outlook
A bright start to Saturday but cloud will begin to thicken around midday, with the chance of the odd shower overnight into Sunday. A moderate to fresh southwest wind and a top temperature of 15°C.
Sunrise: 5:09am Today Sunset: 9:21pm Today
