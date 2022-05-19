Dry and sunny

The view from the Bungalow at 7.15am ( Isle of Man Government webcam )

Dry with plenty of sunshine, a top temperature of 15°C, and a fresh to moderate southwest wind, which will back south and increase fresh to strong in places early afternoon.

A dry start tomorrow with variable amounts of cloud allowing some sunny spells. Some patchy rain will arrive around lunchtime but this will clear away during the afternoon. A fresh to strong southerly wind, veering southwesterly and easing during the afternoon. Top temperature reaching 15°C.

Outlook

A bright start to Saturday but cloud will begin to thicken around midday, with the chance of the odd shower overnight into Sunday. A moderate to fresh southwest wind and a top temperature of 15°C.