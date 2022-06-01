Dry and sunny

Wednesday 1st June 2022 6:15 am
The view from the Bungalow
The view from the Bungalow at 7.10am (Isle of Man Government webcam )

The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Dry with some prolonged sunny spells, light and variable winds and a maximum temperature of 16°C.

Mainly dry again tomorrow with a light southerly wind and a top temperature of 17°C. A risk of some patchy rain arriving overnight.

Outlook

Friday will be cloudier with a risk of showers. A light to moderate easterly wind and temperatures reaching up to 18°C.

Sunrise: 4:53am Today Sunset: 9:40pm Today

