The amber weather warning for coastal overtopping and harbour flooding is in place for later today.
The forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Dry with sunny spells developing, especially for the afternoon, and the risk of a few showers later in the day.
Fresh to strong south-southwest wind leading to further coastal overtopping and the risk of inner harbour flooding around the time of high tide (~12:30pm). Top temperature 10°C.
Outlook
Unsettled on Friday with some occasional showers, merging into longer spells of rain later, which may be heavy at times.
The fresh south-southwest wind will become strong and veer west or southwest later. Highest temperature 10°C again.
Outbreaks of rain then arriving overnight.
Any outbreaks of rain at first on Saturday, soon clearing to become largely dry with sunny spells and only isolated showers. Fresh to strong west or southwest veering a moderate to fresh north-westerly in the evening. Top temperatures of 10°C.
Sunrise: 6:15am
Sunset: 6:37pm