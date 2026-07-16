High pressure continues to bring dry and settled conditions for the weekend and much of next week.
Forecasters at Ronaldsway Met Office say there will be varying amounts of cloud but still with plenty of bright or sunny spells.
Saturday will see a bit more cloud than of late, but still with sunny spells. These spells will become longer on Sunday.
Another bright and sunny day is expected on Monday.
Temperatures will be still a rather warm 20°C at first for the weekend and the beginning of next week before returning to average temperatures for this time of year, around 18°C, as the week continues.
Sunrise on Friday will be at 5.06am, with sunset at 9.41pm.