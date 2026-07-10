The good news is the sunny and dry weather is set to continue for a while yet - but the bad news is it will not last forever.
The island has already enjoyed a couple of spells of warm weather this year, although we have been spared the sizzling temperatures seen in the UK thanks to being surrounded by the Irish Sea.
Friday was placed in the ‘hot’ category by Ronaldsway Met Office, with highs reaching 25C, and today (Saturday) is expected to bring similar conditions.
Forecaster Adrian Cowin said: ‘After Saturday, the following two or three days will go from the hot to warm category.
‘It will be slightly cooler on Sunday and then it will be more like 21-22C from Monday to Wednesday, but it will remain dry and sunny.
‘The other difference next week will be the wind, which will come from the north-northwest and will be about 15-20mph. So it will be quite fresh, but it will help make us all feel less clammy.’
However, temperatures will still remain well above the average for this time of year, when highs are normally around 18C.
But after next week, from around July 20, the weather could begin to change.
Mr Cowin said: ‘From the week after next, there looks to be a breakdown in the weather arriving across the British Isles.
‘A front from the Bay of Biscay comes through northern France and then reaches the British Isles, which will bring rain, although we cannot say exactly when that will arrive.
‘But this does not necessarily mean a drop in temperature, as it is coming from the south, so we could have rather warm rain!’
Mr Cowin said it was still too early to say whether July 2026 could become one of the warmest on record.
He added: ‘I would say it is likely to be an above-average July temperature-wise, but if we have a poor final week, that could bring the average right down.’