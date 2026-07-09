The current fine and dry spell is set to continue, with high pressure dominating conditions right through the weekend and into next week.
Essentially there will be little or no cloud cover, with long spells of strong sunshine every day.
Temperatures will be very warm or hot on Friday and Saturday, peaking at around 25 Celsius, then a little less warm on Sunday and early next week, but still in the low to mid 20s.
Towards the end of next week a few showers may develop, but temperatures will remain above average for mid-July.
- High tide in Douglas today (Friday) will be at 7.52am and 8.30pm. Low water will be 2.23pm.