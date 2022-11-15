Dry for most of the day
Tuesday 15th November 2022 7:27 am
Douglas at 7.25am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Rain at first will quickly clear as the strong southeast wind turns westerly and eases, leaving dry and bright conditions for the rest of the day. Maximum temperature 12 Celsius.
Outlook
A few showers tonight, with sunny intervals and isolated showers on Wednesday, then a band of heavy rain will arrive during the evening and overnight into Thursday.
Noticeably cooler with spells of rain on Thursday, then showers on Friday.
Sunrise: 7:46am Today Sunset: 4:20pm Today
