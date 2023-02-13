The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Dry today with variable amounts of cloud and some sunshine. Mostly moderate southerly winds, with the maximum temperature 9 Celsius.
Sunrise: 7:44am
Sunset: 5:23pm
Outlook
Dry tomorrow with some bright intervals, with fresh south or southeast winds.
Outbreaks of rain on Wednesday morning, dry through through the afternoon with further rain in the evening and overnight.
Fresh to strong southerly winds will veer west for a time before backing southerly again later.