Dry with sunny spells
Wednesday 11th May 2022 6:26 am
Castletown at 7.25am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Largely dry again today with variable amounts of cloud giving some sunny spells, only the small risk of an isolated shower in the afternoon or evening. Fresh winds will ease through the morning, becoming a light to moderate westerly, with best temperatures up to 15°C again.
Outlook
Largely cloudy and mostly dry for Thursday and Friday, but the chance of a few bright or sunny intervals. Moderate to fresh southwest winds and top temperatures around 14°C.
Then a dry weekend with sunny spells, light winds and temperatures rising.
Sunrise: 5:23am Today Sunset: 9:08pm Today
