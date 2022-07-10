The weather forecast by Colin Gartshore at the Met Office:

Dry with sunny spells today, although mist and low cloud may affect some northern and western parts at first. Warm, with light winds and a maximum temperature of 22 Celsius. Then staying largely clear tonight, with mist patches possibly developing in a few places again.

Tomorrow will then be another fine and warm or even very warm day, with just a small risk of a few coastal mist patches at first.

Outlook

Cloudier on Tuesday, possibly with a little patchy light rain for a time, then brighter later in the day.