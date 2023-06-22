The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport
Dry today with sunny spells, light winds and temperatures up to 21 Celsius. Turning cloudy tonight with the risk of some coastal mist or fog.
Outlook
Cloudy for much of Friday with outbreaks of rain and some coastal mist or fog. Fresh-strong mainly southerly winds with a maximum temperature of 19 Celsius. Becoming dry tomorrow afternoon but patchy rain will return tomorrow night.
Dry on Saturday with some sunshine, but with the ongoing risk of coastal mist or fog.
Sunrise: 4:45am
Sunset: 9:55pm