Weather warnings are continuing, with a further yellow alert issued by the Ronaldsway Met Office at 3pm this afternoon (Friday).
The warning for frost and ice is in force from 5pm on Friday until 12pm on Saturday.
Temperatures are expected to fall quickly below zero around dusk, leading to widespread frost and ice forming on untreated surfaces that may remain damp from earlier rainfall.
Higher ground is at risk of isolated showers overnight. Although these are forecast to be short-lived, they could lead to additional icy patches.