The yellow warning, meaning ‘be aware’, will be in place from 8pm on Monday until 4pm on Tuesday.
Snow is expected on higher ground, with widespread ice possible in the early hours as temperatures fall below freezing at times.
Forecaster Colin Gartshore said: ‘Isolated showers tonight (Monday) are likely to be wintry, especially over the high ground, before dying out later in the night. Small accumulations of snow or hail are possible, most probable above 500 feet.
‘Road temperatures will fall close to or slightly below freezing later in the night on higher roads - again about 500 feet - giving a possibility of ice.
‘A few very sheltered spots lower down are also at risk towards dawn. During tomorrow (Tuesday) road temperatures on high level routes will remain close to zero.’
The conditions could again lead to the closure of the Mountain Road, although no decision has been made.
Temperatures reached around 8C on Monday but are expected to fall to freezing overnight. Showers overnight may turn wintry.
Tuesday will begin cold and frosty, with ice in places and highs of just 6C. Strong winds at times will make it feel colder.