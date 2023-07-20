The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Dry today with some sunny spells and light, locally moderate northwest winds. Top temperature of 18°C.
Tending to turn cloudy this evening and tonight with the chance of the odd isolated shower by the end of the night, moderate to fresh northwest winds and minimum temperatures of 11°C.
Outlook
The risk of a few showers early in the morning on Friday, then dry for much of the day, before some patchy rain arrives in the evening which will become more widespread overnight.
Cloudy and wet for most of Saturday with rain which will be often persistent and turning heavy at times. Moderate to fresh south-westerly winds and top temperature of 17°C.
Sunrise: 5:12am
Sunset: 9:37pm