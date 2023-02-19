The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Dry but largely cloudy today, with just a few bright intervals possible. The southwest winds will gradually increase, becoming fresh to strong this afternoon, with the maximum temperature a mild 11 Celsius.
Tonight a little patchy drizzle may develop, then tomorrow will continue mostly cloudy, largely dry but possibly with a little patchy light rain and drizzle. The fresh to strong winds will ease, with temperatures again around 11 Celsius.
Sunrise: 7:31am
Sunset: 5:35pm
Outlook
Continuing mostly cloudy, mild and generally dry on Tuesday.